To the Editor:
Winter is coming, so now is the perfect time for New Jersey to take advantage of the benefits of energy efficiency.
As we prepare for the cold months when people will be spending even more time at home and heating costs rise for businesses, energy efficiency programs can help consumers and business owners save on their monthly bills.
Fortunately, Gov. Phil Murphy extended the utility shutoff moratorium, so no one has to worry about losing heat, power, or water altogether.
Energy efficiency programs, such as whole-home weatherization, updated appliance efficiency standards, building electrification, and commercial property assessed clean energy are all ways to help businesses and consumers save money on their energy bills, while making progress on the state’s ambitious clean energy goals.
However, we need action from our state leaders if we want any of this to be possible. Some of these solutions require legislative action and, most importantly, others need funding to make efficiency upgrades and retrofits accessible to the public. The Clean Energy Fund has seen cuts every year and was once again sacrificed for other programs in the 2021 state budget.
Our state leaders must prioritize restoring the Clean Energy Fund and vote for policies that will protect consumers from high energy burdens into the future. It’s time to turn up the heat on energy efficiency in New Jersey.
ED. NOTE: The author is a campaign coordinator with New Jersey Public Interest Research Group.