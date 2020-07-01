To the Editor:
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) issued a statement on the destruction of historical statues. I agree with what he said.
Our history is imperfect, but we must protect our history because we are doomed to repeat it if we don't learn from it. I know mobs have no conscience and can't be controlled. What's next - churches, libraries, museums?
Van Drew is honest and truthful. He's a just man and an upright man who does right by his fellow man. We need more politicians like him. Thank God he's from Cape May County.