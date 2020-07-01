Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To the Editor:

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) issued a statement on the destruction of historical statues. I agree with what he said.

Our history is imperfect, but we must protect our history because we are doomed to repeat it if we don't learn from it. I know mobs have no conscience and can't be controlled. What's next - churches, libraries, museums?

Van Drew is honest and truthful. He's a just man and an upright man who does right by his fellow man. We need more politicians like him. Thank God he's from Cape May County.

Tags