To the Editor:
Critical race theory is not taught anywhere in public schools. It’s a college course. Mr. Monzo has either fallen for racist propaganda or is deliberately pushing it himself. In either case, your paper should be ashamed for publishing it, on the front page no less. Maybe Mr. Monzo can be forgiven for failure to research the subject, but your editors cannot.
To Mr. Monzo, our history is rife with abuse and exploitation, particularly of, but not limited to, African Americans. I’m sorry if that upsets you, but it is our history, nonetheless.
Seeking to keep that truth from students does nothing to improve our country and only serves to keep old wounds festering. Any reading of American history raises the questions of racial and economic inequities. To intentionally not address those questions gives tacit approval to the very much inexcusable abuses practiced by our forebears. Abuses that, in many ways, continue to this day.
Look no further than the response to Black Lives Matter protests being met with organized police brutality contrasted with the response to the Jan. 6 insurrection attack on Congress.
While Mr. Monzo raises the specter of communism, the immediate threat to Americans today are white supremacists pushing exactly the kind of propaganda your paper put on its front page.