To the Editor: 

 

Before Matt Maher's current weekly column on the back page of the Herald, he wrote another, when he was in prison doing time for a serious crime. Back then, his writing was characterized by humility, regret, and the desire for forgiveness.  

Now that he is out of prison, his column is characterized by Old Testament-style judgment of you name it: politicians, preachers, society, American culture... it's a long list.  

Now a free man, he has climbed a mountain of moral superiority and casts down his wrath on all below him (and everyone is below him, seemingly). I, for one, am sick of it. His column, in my opinion, is a stain upon the pages of the Herald.  

Pastor Rudy's column, which appeared for years in the religion section of the Herald, was always warmhearted and filled with positive thoughts. Pastor Rudy, now gone from the area, wrote about his own shortcomings, how he dealt with them, how he always tried to improve his relationship with God, hoping to inspire us to do the same.  

The new Matt Maher has no shortcomings, which apparently gives him the right to criticize everything he disagrees with.   

I would like to see his column dropped from the Herald unless he undergoes a Christmas transformation along the lines of Ebenezer Scrooge. I don't see that happening, so if he is not dropped, please, editor, move him to the religion section, so his anger doesn't so easily attack the eyeballs of readers of the opinion section. 

 

- TERENCE O’NEILL 

Wildwood 

