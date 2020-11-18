To the Editor:
Communist China, in particular, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) led by its Chairman for Life Xi Jinping has obviously made close ties to Joe Biden and his family interests, as exhibited by “investing” in a Biden organized firm with investment partners in the U.S.
Bank of China was involved, and the trail of numerous entities obscures exactly how much money was invested and with whom. It's safe to say it was in the millions of dollars and possibly over $1billion. The timeframe involved 2013, 2014, and 2015 when Biden was vice president of the U.S.
Since Trump’s administration took over after the 2016 election, radical changes have occurred in the U.S.-China relationship capped by the allegations of the Wuhan-based coronavirus spread worldwide was due to the actions of the CCP.
Also, aggressive actions in the South China Sea and attempts to spread Chinese influence in many nations with the “Belt and Road Program” and “Made in China” efforts.
The Chinese economy was only slightly affected by COVID-19 but had been challenged because of resistance by the Trump administration to allow “business as usual” and clamped down on the Chinese trade deficit with sanctions.
Biden rejected the premise of China as an “enemy” but merely a “competitor,” not to be feared. Now, U.S. companies – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Black Porch, Vanguard, and others are poised to lend money to China to further their expansion and competition with the U.S. and the “free world.”
A President Biden might see no reason to “decouple” from China since his belief is no concern of China’s vow to become “world leaders” in short order. In fact, Biden could be a catalyst for empowering the Chinese and allowing even a greater threat to emerge by not recognizing the very facts of the last few years.
China is a fierce enemy and intends to make its communist regime take over the globe. They state that goal themselves.
While they suggest it would be by economics, they have built a military that rivals our own and continues to do so.
Even though a vigilante U.S. Senate and the members of the U.S. Congress who see the danger may speak out, the real concern is that, as president, Biden’s administration will be the “enabler” for Chinese goals.