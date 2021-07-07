Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To the Editor: 

So, the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) likes the current ferry situation and doesn't want to change. A lot of people don't like change until it happens.  

With the ferries, the current time span for crossing 12 miles of the Delaware Bay takes 70 minutes, plus 45 minutes to an hour wait to get on. Two hours each way and an average cost per vehicle with passengers of about $50.  

How much would you pay to save two and a half hours of your life and save the environment from the high-polluting, diesel-guzzling ferry? I bet the made-up number from the DRBA doesn't seem that bad and would likely be much less.  

They say they don't think more people would use it. I believe the opposite is true. Imagine driving south without having to drive through Baltimore, Washington and Richmond, Virginia, and saving time, as well. Now is the time to do this with infrastructure money finally available. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.