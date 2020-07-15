All lives matter.

To the Editor:
"What do we want? Dead cops. When do we want it? Now.”
“... we are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”
The first quote was chanted during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest, in New York City, in December 2014.
The second quote is from Barack Obama, who said it Oct. 30, 2008.
For much of the century, between their creation in 1865 and the Civil and Voting Rights Acts of 1964 and 1965, respectively, the Ku Klux Klan functioned as a loosely organized group of political and social terrorists for the Democrat Party.
Over that period, the Democrats imposed poll taxes, literacy tests, and Jim Crow laws. The Klan resorted to lynchings, beatings and other acts of violence.
A Democrat president re-segregated the civil service system and had a showing of “Birth of a Nation” at the White House. At their Klanbake political convention, in New York, in 1924, they refused to put a plank in their platform condemning lynchings.
Franklin D. Roosevelt's first appointment (Hugo Black) to the Supreme Court was racist, anti-Catholic, and a lawyer for the Ku Klux Klan. Democrat Gov. George Wallace blocked the doors of the University of Alabama to prevent two black students from enrolling.
Lester Maddox, a Democrat governor, refused to serve blacks at his restaurant and a member of the Democratic National Convention (Bull Connor) used firehoses, dogs, and batons to attack peaceful demonstrators.
Just as the Ku Klux Klan helped the Democrat Party destroy the lives of many blacks during that century, BLM is helping the Democrat Party destroy the futures of our children and grandchildren. These are some of the things they support:
* Repeal of all restrictions on immigration
* The destruction of the nuclear family (similar to the Great Society, which was used as a substitute for a father)
* The forced relocation of farmland
* Race-based reparations, specifically in the form of a guaranteed minimum income for all black people. This would include millions of African and Caribbean immigrants, not just descendants of American slaves.
BLM is not about racism. It’s about destroying the institutions of our nation.
Their favorite target is religion since believers are harder to intimidate or crack. When you fear or have certain awe of God, you’re probably wiser and less likely to fear man.
Violent BLM members (people who claim that white Americans have racism in their DNA) stormed the sanctuary of the Grace Baptist Church, in Troy, New York, June 28, 2020, and assaulted the members verbally and physically.
One Twitter comment was, “These young children were more mature than the thugs berating them and their mother as they walked into church.” Mom did a great job with those kids. If only more moms and dads understood how evil these people are.
During the Democrat primary, the candidates were told they could not say that all lives matter since they wanted to pretend they cared about the black community. Limiting the lives that matter goes against our faith since we believe that all people are children of God.
All lives matter.