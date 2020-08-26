To the Editor:
What can I count on our elected officials (Sen. Booker, Sen. Menendez, and Rep. Van Drew) to do to save the U.S. Postal Service? With every destructive action, it becomes harder to trust that anyone in government is thinking of how to make life better for average Americans.
Let me tell you what we count on from the Postal Service: ordering prescriptions, paying bills by check, sending packages to our grandchildren, in Australia, getting packages through mail order when we don't feel safe going to the store, and the list goes on.
The dismantling of the Postal Service is cruel and cold-hearted. What are our elected officials doing to right this wrong?