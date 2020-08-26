Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To the Editor:

What can I count on our elected officials (Sen. Booker, Sen. Menendez, and Rep. Van Drew) to do to save the U.S. Postal Service? With every destructive action, it becomes harder to trust that anyone in government is thinking of how to make life better for average Americans.

Let me tell you what we count on from the Postal Service: ordering prescriptions, paying bills by check, sending packages to our grandchildren, in Australia, getting packages through mail order when we don't feel safe going to the store, and the list goes on.

The dismantling of the Postal Service is cruel and cold-hearted. What are our elected officials doing to right this wrong?

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.