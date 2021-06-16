To the Editor:
I am the 14th generation from Cape May County, with most generations living in West Cape May. I grew up here and I really care about my community.
I am a retired Air Force Colonel. I was military point man at the end of the Vietnam war for leading the multi-year effort to reduce the adverse impact of drug and alcohol abuse on the armed forces. The problems were many, military performance suffered and many young lives were ruined.
I worked for the Secretary of Defense in the Pentagon. I have two Masters degrees in Psychology and Counseling. I clearly understand the damage easy availability of "recreational" drugs does to a community, particularly to our young people.
I am very disturbed by the quiet effort in West Cape May to authorize over-the-counter marijuana sales in my home town. Virtually every other municipality in Cape May County has prohibited retail sales. West Cape May plans to be the primary source of retail marijuana sales in the County. I have confirmed this intent in public meetings with the leadership. This is a horrible idea. It will attract every stoner in Cape May County--both locals and visitors--to this small family community. We can expect increases in petty crime, theft, impaired driving, less safe streets and loss of community reputation.
Many of my neighbors agree with my concern. The West Cape May leadership does not.
We can also expect that persons of legal age will purchase marijuana for those who are under age--just as they do now with beer, wine and whiskey. The scientific evidence is clear that regular smoking of marijuana by adolescents (before about age 23) negatively impacts brain development. We do not want to send a signal to our youth that marijuana use is OK.
If you share my concerns, as many of my neighbors have indicated to me that they do, please let the West Cape May Mayor and Commissioners know of these concerns. The ordinance permitting such sales is nearing completion and will soon be a done deal without more public input. Please voice your concern for our community and our youth before it is too late to recover. Thanks!