To the Editor:
I would like to thank the nurses at Cape Regional Medical Center for taking such good care of me. They were phenomenal. They encouraged me to fight for my life when I was suffering from Covid.
Thank you, Lizzy, for helping me fight when I was in the Intensive Care Unit for 10 days. She held my hand until my crisis was over.
Christie encouraged me to hang in there for my family when I lost my breath, and it felt like my lungs were going to blow up.
Theresa is a doll. She was the Energizer Bunny, helping me every way she could.
Thank you to Josee, Faith, Molly, Livy, Maggie, and Laura for saving my life.
Thank you to Jeff Downey, the respiratory therapist, who made important decisions about my oxygen.
Thank you to Dr. Hansen, the infectious disease doctor, Dr. Shakey, Dr. Komanski, the pulmonologist, and Katrina, the social worker, who helped me transition back home.
A special thank you to Joanne Carrocino for being concerned about my health care. She is the reason Cape Regional has grown into one of the finest hospitals in New Jersey, with phenomenal nurses.
I'd like to thank them all from the bottom of my heart.