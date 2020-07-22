To the Editor:
I was in the grocery store the other day and could not help thinking how lucky I am to be able to complete a task as simple as shopping for food.
I can get out of bed unassisted, put together meals in my head while drinking a wonderful cup of coffee that I made myself, compose a written list of the ingredients needed to create those meals, prepare myself for an outing, get in the car that I own, drive to the grocery store, walk in unassisted, navigate the store because my brain receives the correct signals that enable me to move, find the precise ingredients on my list, and a few not on my list (peanut butter Oreos) and, last, but never least, pay for my groceries with my own money.
I completed this satisfying and necessary task while wearing a mask to cover my nose and mouth, a mask that will protect me and those around me from potentially contracting a highly contagious and deadly virus.
I made the conscious decision to wear a mask out of love and respect for the people that I would come in contact with while grocery shopping, and out of love and respect for myself.
I felt the need to share my thoughts in response to the comments made by others in the grocery store who were complaining about having to wear a mask. It's a simple thing really, to wear a mask. To protect yourself, your loved ones, and others around you. It's a human thing.