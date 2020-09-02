To the Editor:
I would like to say a big "thank you" to the local, independent newspapers that exist today. They are few and far between. These are tough times for many of us, and also for these bastions of independent and objective news coverage.
Imagine if we did not have a local vehicle to cover weddings, births, graduations, sports, local news, etc. Imagine if we did not have these objective sources of local news coverage but had to rely on large, syndicated, biased-on-both-sides-of-the-issues networks like we are now subjected to.
I would just like to say how lucky we are to have a publication like the local Cape May County Herald in our midst. It has been around for many decades, and has covered this area's events very well over the years.
I, for one, feel that as far as readership and how you get the most bang for your advertising buck, these independents can't be beaten.
We need these local independents to continue to give us the local coverage they have provided over the years. We need this kind of objective coverage now more than ever.
Remember, when you support their endeavors, you are supporting this area by helping to ensure that we have this quality of journalism that we have come to expect, and sometimes take for granted. I hope they have continued success for many decades to come.