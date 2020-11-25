To the Editor:
Trump is not a politician or member of the establishment swamp. He loves America, upholds its founding Judeo-Christian values, the rule of law, and Constitution.
He believes in American exceptionalism, sovereignty and puts America and its citizens of all races, religions, and ethnic groups above foreign interests. He kept his campaign promises.
I don't want my grandchildren indoctrinated in public schools with revisionist history to believe America is evil or systemically racist. I don't want them taught that because they happened to be born white that they are inherently racist, or that collectively every white person has "privilege." Most do not.
I don't want open borders, "sanctuary cities," or to reward with citizenship and taxpayer-funded social programs those who came here illegally.
I don't want unbridled and unchecked "refugee resettlements" from countries where Islamist terrorists seek a world caliphate.
I despise globalism, socialism, Marxism, identity politics, and big government overreach and control of every aspect of our lives.
I cherish the Bill of Rights, which are continually under attack by leftist government officials.
I despise a media which no longer reports facts, but pushes a political agenda.
I despise hate-based politics, enemies lists, or censoring of opposing views.
I believe America, with all of its blemishes, has always strived to correct wrongs and has been a beacon of light and freedom to the world. I want my grandchildren to experience that America, not the bleak and divisive America that many of the radical left Democrats such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib... propose.
God bless America.