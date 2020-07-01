To the Editor:
I can't understand the desire to have a second home outside the “city” to be closer to a more natural environment if you’re only going to remove all traces of it.
I live on a street that used to be lined with trees everywhere you looked. It was peaceful, shady, and filled with the sounds of birds. It was lovely.
Now, within the past few months, there have been six new (and what I’m assuming are second part-time homes) constructions on the streets on either side of me. They have all systematically cut down and/or removed every single tree, bush, shrub, or greenery of any sort on the properties.
Recently, at the house directly across the street from me, they started cutting down five perfectly full, healthy trees.
I completely understand wanting to prune back any trees that may cause damage during storms, or are too close to utility lines, or have died, etc. I get it. No one wants to endanger their homes; however, this is not the case.
These are houses for summer residents who don’t seem to want to be bothered with any kind of yard work or maintenance (by the way, there are yard services you can hire to do that for you, and if you can afford a house for just a few months a year, you can afford to hire a service). They have stones or gravel with a few decorative grassy plants to look “beachy.”
“Oh, look, how fun. We can put out a few shells and maybe a few pieces of driftwood. Oh, and don’t forget our 'Live, Laugh, Love' sign. Isn’t it just so darling to look at while we’re here on and off at our 'happy place' for four or five months of the year?”
I think it’s tragic and frankly disgraceful, that these part-time residents wanted to move here because of its peaceful, natural environment only to eradicate every single tiny last bit of nature on their property.
I’m afraid that, in a few years, I may be the only person in the neighborhood that has any trees at all. I can’t express enough how sad that makes me feel.
Shame on the buyers and developers that do this, and shame on the municipality for letting it happen.