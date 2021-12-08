Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

 

I’d like to say a big thank you to the off-duty nurse who called an ambulance for me during an allergic reaction outside the Whitebrier Nov. 26.  

Much gratitude also goes to the first responders and the medical staff for excellent support in a stressful situation.  

Lots of love and appreciation from Norway.  

 

- KJERSTI ANDERSEN 

Avalon 

 

