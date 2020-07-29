To the Editor:
We need to preserve and enlarge our freedoms, not take them away. We are all humans, equal, with certain rights that exist independent of the government.
The government is only there to protect those rights. It seems those who hate our nation don't believe this.
They say we're not equal. They want group identity. They want unlimited government power, believing they would be better with a master protector.
The Democrats and far-left are promising this power will give them free stuff. It's bribing people with their own money.
Do not be bought off with empty promises. Don't lose your freedom, independence, and destiny. Don't be disempowered.
Change your mind set before it's too late.