Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To the Editor:

We need to preserve and enlarge our freedoms, not take them away. We are all humans, equal, with certain rights that exist independent of the government.

The government is only there to protect those rights. It seems those who hate our nation don't believe this.

They say we're not equal. They want group identity. They want unlimited government power, believing they would be better with a master protector.

The Democrats and far-left are promising this power will give them free stuff. It's bribing people with their own money.

Do not be bought off with empty promises. Don't lose your freedom, independence, and destiny. Don't be disempowered.

Change your mind set before it's too late.

Tags

Introducing 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.