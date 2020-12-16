To the Editor:
I wish to point out the absurdity of national GOP hacks by using two of them: Sidney Powell and Roger Stone, a college graduate with no degree.
Powell claims a dead South American dictator helped rig the election in favor of Biden. Dead and still ticking - a possible new ad for Timex watches.
Stone won’t be undone. He claims, a la Q’anon, North Korean boats secretly sailed halfway around the world to a Maine harbor to unload boxes of false ballots and then got away. Jules Verne would be impressed.
“How did we lose,” the GOP questions. The answer is you aren’t smart.
If we need more laughs, there’s always meltdown Rudy. Democrats are happy.
Thanks, GOP.