To the Editor:
On Nov. 17, on the front page of the Herald, Vince Conti wrote an article that the pediatric Covid vaccines are now available in Cape May County. In his first line, he writes, “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Nov. 2 approved Pfizer's Covid vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old.”
In the third paragraph, he says, “In anticipation of the formal authorization, the state ordered 203,000 pediatric doses that began to be distributed across New Jersey.”
Considering the entire world is up in arms about misleading statements, false narratives, and other fact-finding attacks, I would think that the Cape May County Herald would be a little more cautious about using words like “approved” and “formal authorization,” especially on the front page’s biggest article.
His choice of words makes the public believe that these vaccines are fully approved. They are not and have never been. They are only emergency use authorized (EUA). That is a completely different clearance for any drug or vaccine to go through versus a full approval process.
To understand the process of emergency use authorization versus full approval, please check the U.S. Federal Drug Administration’s (FDA) website: https://bit.ly/3oIyyIy.
In summary, the FDA’s EUA says that a vaccine is relatively safe, but they cannot determine its effectiveness. If the public wishes to use it before it finishes full approval processing, which, for Covid, won’t happen until 2023, then the FDA vouches for its safety. However, in reality, we all know that safety takes much longer to determine than effectiveness. Considering recent research that says the vaccines aren’t very effective at preventing the disease or preventing transmission, how could they possibly know about the safety?
We all know drugs that get their full approval rescinded because after two to five years, we find out it causes serious issues, like heart attacks and strokes. Remember Vioxx, Darvocet, Accutane, Bextra, Quaaludes and Rezulin? Some were in use for over 25 years before being pulled, and most were pulled for harming as few as 90-100 people with liver and heart conditions.
So please, Herald, consider your words have meanings before walking the public down a road of trust in your journalism before you call these jabs “approved.”
Readers, do your own research. The internet makes it easy but look beyond the main purveyors of news because they are often funded through advertising by these harmful companies they report on.
-GRADY BROZYNA
Ocean City
ED. NOTE: There is nothing wrong with what was written in the article. It is correct to say that the vaccine was approved by the CDC. News sources from USA Today to ABC News used the same vocabulary. Yes, the vaccine is approved under an emergency authorization, as is every other vaccine except Pfizer’s adult one.