Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To the Editor: 

All too often, we confuse “celebrity" with “hero.” I see noted differences.  

A celebrity does things to bring fame and possible wealth for themselves. They are ego-enhanced for selfish reasons. I’m reminded of this when watching the 20-year coverage of 9/11. There were many everyday heroes that day.  

A hero does things every day to help others, but not for themselves. Their reward is knowing that they’ve helped others.  

This is how I describe our first responders no matter what their career title. They can be nurses, police, or grocery store workers. They are everyday heroes, doing the needed things to keep us safe, so thank them when you see them, and their families, as well! 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.