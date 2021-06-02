CATTANEO.jpg

I went “hiking” on the “nature” trails by the lighthouse in Cape May Point. I can’t remember the last time I was so very disappointed.  

All three trails are now luxurious wooden wheelchair-accessible roadways. Like so many things do-gooders do, they ignore unintended (unthought-of) consequences.  

You would think that one of the trails, preferably the longest one would have been left natural.  

It will be interesting when kids on bicycles and seniors in wheelchairs collide at the idiotic 90 degree turns where there are rest-stop benches.  

