To the Editor:
Gov. Phil Murphy Feb. 22 signed marijuana legalization laws. Towns have 180 days from the signing to decide to ban sales, etc., otherwise they will be required to wait five years to ban sales.
Ocean City March 11 introduced an ordinance banning marijuana sales, dispensaries and growing sites anywhere in town.
Upper Township Committee March 22 proceeded drafting an ordinance.
North Wildwood March 16 introduced an ordinance prohibiting recreational marijuana being sold in the city.
Wildwood Crest is poised to join Ocean City and other towns that would ban marijuana sales in all zones of the city.
Cape May March 16 introduced an ordinance prohibiting marijuana smoking in public.
“It is not something that anyone in law enforcement supports,” Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto told the Wildwood Board of Commissioners March 10.
“It is going to definitely have a dramatic impact on us this summer with our beaches and the boardwalk,” he added.
I questioned what Wildwood is doing about putting an ordinance like Ocean City and our other tourist towns, at a recent Board of Commissioners meeting. The mayor said they were investigating all the possibilities.
Please wake up. Summer is around the corner. Act now.
If no action is taken, cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution would automatically become a permitted use in all industrial zones and a conditional use in business zones in the community and could not be changed for five years.