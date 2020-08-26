To the Editor:
If you hate America, then, by all means, leave, but first, turn in your passport and verbally renounce your American citizenship at the American embassy in the foreign nation of your choice.
If you do not have a passport and must stay in the U.S. until you get one to leave this "evil country," then turn in your welfare card and withdraw from the program, which includes cash assistance for some, plus food "stamps," plus health insurance.
Cancel your W.I.C. benefits, rental assistance, Social Security disability checks, and unemployment checks.
Return any stimulus money you may have received, as well as the tax refund money you received this year.
All of these benefits are for Americans. Do you still think the U.S.A. is such a terrible nation?
The 1619 Project, which has been proposed to be taught in U.S. schools (Gov. Murphy has announced that it will be taught in New Jersey schools), aims to paint America as an "evil country," which was "built on slave labor."
This shows the ignorance of American history because the Civil War was fought, in large part, due to the slave owners not wanting to give up the "right" to profit from slave labor, in exchange for joining the northern part of the nation to create a united nation.