To the Editor:
Each Wednesday this summer, we have staffed the Community Food Bank of New Jersey's booth at the farmers market in Ocean City. It has been a wonderful experience, with the residents and visitors to Ocean City being exceptionally generous to the mission of the food bank.
In addition to the monetary donations, we have met numerous individuals and families who volunteer at their local food pantry in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
The food bank, with its local warehouse in Egg Harbor Township, supplies organizations and food pantries in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties. Even though the barrier islands along the southern New Jersey coast boast great affluence, Cape May, Cumberland, and Atlantic counties are the top three counties in New Jersey for food insecurity.
We hope that those who can, continue to support organizations that reach out to those in need in our South Jersey area.
Thank you, Ocean City residents and visitors, for your wonderful support.