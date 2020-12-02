To the Editor:
Regarding a Nov. 18 letter, "Trump and GOP Must Man Up," quite the contrary. This has not been a silly political season. It is pathetic, sad, and frightening.
We are not moaning or whining. We are speaking loudly and clearly that our God-given rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are being stolen daily.
We are subjected to the continued lies, theft and hate from those who wish to "transform America." There are no false accusations of false election crimes. They are real and very obvious.
The evidence is obvious and truthful. This must not continue.
Perhaps the letter writer and associated should stop their whining, vitriol, and snarky accusations.
I highly suggest that we refer to the Ten Commandments and keep God in America, one nation under God.