To the Editor:
Progressive liberals are taking over. Politicians like Jim Kenny, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, and New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal allowed sanctuary cities and refused to enforce immigration laws, allowing illegals to remain here.
No bail no matter the crime. Only a summons and counseling instead of jail time.
Police ordered to stand down, empowering looters and arsonists. Historical statues were torn down by anarchists.
Allowing autonomous zones and defunding police? Dissenting journalists fired.
Elected officials cower in fear and do whatever these leftists tell them to do. They now tell schools what to teach.
The 1619 Project wants textbooks changed so 1619, not 1776, is the center of our history. All paintings, streets and buildings, school names, etc. must be renamed/removed. All signs of our founding fathers eliminated.
No contrary thoughts or opinions. This is how ISIS and the Taliban have taken over entire nations. They destroyed statues of antiquity and murdered dissenters. Where does it end?
Media, educators, and government working to brainwash people with a small fraction in control instead of majority rule. We must keep our guard up.