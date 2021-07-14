Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

America is being persecuted by the progressive movement. On July 4, the New York Times printed an article stating our flag was a Fourth of July symbol of unity that may no longer unite. The article states flying the flag gives a clue to a person's political affiliation in a deeply divided nation.  

A Black Lives Matter chapter in Utah says the flag is a "symbol of hatred." They believe if you fly the flag, you are a racist.  

Both can boldly share their beliefs because of lives fought and lost for freedom, our Constitution, and our flag. It saddens me that we are being divided because of politics and skin color.  

Sen. John Thune states our flag stands for freedom and liberty. It is a history of our nation marked by the blood of those defending it.  

Don't buy into this intense hatred of our country. We as Americans all have many imperfections, but we can recognize them and strive to do better, as we've always done under this great flag. God bless America.  

