Letters to the Editor 2019

I am writing to give a "big shout out" about how grateful I am to the amazing entire Beach Patrol team on duty at Stone Harbor's 83rd Street beach access point.  

I had a fall leaving the beach July 23, at about 2:30 p.m., that sent me straight down, face first. In addition to several others on the beach, Dan, and another hero whose name is unknown, immediately came to assist me.  

From the beach tag person who let the lifeguards (Nicole and Ron) know, to the EMTs, Mr. November and his partners, to the police and fire rescue teams who also responded with quick and speedy action, knowing what they must've learned from training, but always hoping it's never needed. It could have been worse, as I came out with just cuts and bruises. Thank you. 

