To the Editor:
Joe Biden is not moderate. He's a progressive.
The federal government will control everyone and everything. Stepping in to help all our problems. Who's going to pay for all this? The American taxpayer, not just the corporations, or the rich, but all of us.
Of course, being a conservative, I am crying wolf (oh wait, maybe Sergei Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf has been banned for racism and violence).
The Fourth Amendment gives the people the right to be secure in their person, houses, papers, and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures and shall not be violated.
This government will need all your assets to pay for everything. This is socialism. We will have no due process as a citizen's entitlement. Stand up for yourself and our country.