Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor:

My family and I trekked down to Wildwood for our annual vacation. We decided to eat at Urie's Restaurant Aug. 6. We decided to wait for our table on the dock in front of No Bones Bait and Tackle Shop.

My daughter left her purse on the dock, as we hurried to Urie's when our table was ready. Of course, my daughter didn't realize her purse was missing until we returned to our hotel.

We returned to Urie's and searched the dock and parking lot to no avail. The purse contained cash, Apple AirPods, her driver's license, and much more.

The next day, the manager, Matt, from the tackle shop, contacted me via Facebook, but I ignored the message since I didn't recognize the name. Later that day, I received a phone call from Matt. He took the time to track me down to return her purse. I can't tell you how thankful our whole family was, especially my daughter.

I read Spout Off every week, and I see the complaints and comments. Let me get the word out that there are still good people out there, especially in Wildwood.

