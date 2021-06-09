Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor:

I am so proud of all our military men & women who protect our country every day and all of those who died for our freedoms. I am so grateful to the retired admirals & generals who sent a letter to Mr. Biden. They had the courage to protect us from domestic terrorism.

Our country is in peril from Marxists (BLM) & socialists (Progressives). They are the greatest threat to our country.

This is not political. They are trying to protect us & this great country. Americans need to stand up with our retired heroes & protect our country from tyranny.

