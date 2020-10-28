To the Editor:
As a practicing psychotherapist, in New Jersey, I have professional experience with the increasing mental health needs in our community due especially to COVID-19.
I see, firsthand, clients with and without previous mental health issues carrying a heavy emotional burden, leading to anxiety, stress, depression, and suicidal thoughts.
The Aug. 13 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey report on COVID-19 and mental health showed symptoms of anxiety and depression much higher than last year, plus an increase in substance abuse. Also, one in four young adults has considered suicide during this pandemic.
In times of crisis like this, we need strong leadership that recognizes the importance of addressing mental health and substance abuse needs in our communities.
Amy Kennedy, as the potential representative for the 2nd Congressional District, has already put forward a comprehensive plan "for revolutionizing mental health and substance abuse treatment in the U.S."
Personally, and professionally, I like her platform, which states she will fight to provide emergency funding for mental health and substance abuse treatment and expand telemedicine, as well as suicide prevention services.
I believe Amy is the candidate who can lead us in fixing our broken health care system. It's a clear, comprehensive plan that helps save lives, and helps us develop the resources we need to successfully combat this crisis.