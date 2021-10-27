Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

My family and I are new to Upper Township in Cape May County. Our family has recently purchased a home in the area and are unable to utilize the school system due to the mask mandates and our unwillingness to abide by them.  

I believe this to be an absolute infringement on our First Amendment rights, as well as our human rights. I have gone so far as to attend the County Commissioners meeting to request a resolution be put in order to change these mandates.  

I was fortunate enough to have been given support by different representatives at that meeting. The reason for this message is to see if I can possibly receive more support moving forward.  

I, along with countless other families, have a lot to say on this issue. It is my intention to do this in as peaceful and loving a manner as possible.  

I am more than willing to do my part as a member of this community and am hoping for as much help and support as possible.

