Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

A child's heart beats at 21 days. It is audible at eight to 10 weeks gestation. One to four women have an abortion. Only 1.5% of abortions are due to rape or incest. There are nearly 1 million abortions per year on average and that's just the ones reported.  

We are now a science-based culture. The question of whether the fetus is a life is not answerable by science, but when you can see a baby sucking its thumb at 18 weeks, it is a human life worthy of all rights the rest of us have.  

Every human life has inherent dignity and must be treated with respect. 

