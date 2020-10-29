To the Editor:
There's been much talk among my fellow white Evangelical Christians about how President Donald Trump has been a "wake-up call" these painful, past four years.
When are they going to answer that call?
An overwhelming majority of white Evangelicals instrumental in Trump's winning the White House in 2016, still insist the president is their man in 2020, according to a Pew Research Center poll earlier this month.
How long will white Evangelicals advocate for the leader of the free world who has all the character traits of an anti-Christ?
In Proverbs 6:16-19, it is written: "These six things the Lord hates, Yes seven are an abomination to him: A proud look, a lying tongue, Hands that shed innocent blood, A heart that devises wicked plans, Feet that are swift in running to evil, A false witness who speaks lies, And one who sows discord among brethren."
Now that Trump's gross indifference and negligence has facilitated the deaths of approaching 225,000 people in America from COVID-19, the president arguably qualifies as guilty of each one of those abominations.
The facts are undeniable. While the coronavirus incubated death across the homeland, President Trump blew it off as inconsequential. He assured that the virus would just "go away," that it was "totally under control" and labeled it a "hoax" of Democrats.
"Let no man deceive you with empty words, for because of these things the wrath of God comes upon the sons of disobedience," the Apostle Paul wrote in Ephesians 5:6.
A few verses later, Paul warned: "And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them."
In Proverbs 17:15, it is written: "He who justifies the wicked, and he who condemns the just, both of them alike are an abomination to the LORD."
In Mathew 10:16-17, Jesus instructed his Apostles to "be as wise as serpents, and harmless as doves" and to "beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep's clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves."
Yet, Trump and his abetting congressional Republican loyalists, in effect, are the ruthless ruling pigs in George Orwell's "Animal Farm" - disingenuously declaring equality for all, while hoarding all the milk and apples for themselves and treating the American people like a bunch of dim-witted barnyard animals.
When will we all get the "eyes to see," - as Isaiah and Jesus referenced - the vast, long-engrained economic inequalities and racial disparities in our country - which Republican policy long has fed and which the COVID-19 pandemic and George Floyd's merciless killing excruciatingly has laid bare.
Jesus Christ, in Matthew, commanded his followers to look out for the "least of these" - the hungry, the thirsty, the foreigner and the imprisoned.
While the right champions itself as "pro-life," it ignores the plight of literally millions of children who go to bed hungry in this nation, or the tens of thousands of poor citizens, mostly of color, who die prematurely because they lack adequate health care, or the millions more who are without jobs and health care due to the the coronavirus fallout.
Congressional hardliners from that same "pro-life" party rush through tax cuts for the richest, while opposing universal health care, maternity care and the raising of the national minimum wage so that a single mother wouldn't have to work two or three jobs at slave labor.
For decades now, Christians have been hoodwinked by the right to vote Republican without the "eyes to see" the devastation conservative policy has increasingly wrought upon the citizenry.
It's all come to a head under the leadership of a man with the moral compass of a garden snake. God's been calling, indeed, but nobody seems to be home.
ED. NOTE: This letter was submitted after deadline for the Oct. 28 edition of the Herald and is running online only.