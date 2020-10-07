To the Editor:
Jeff Van Drew and his Republican Party are promoting the argument in front of the Supreme Court Nov. 10 that the preexisting clause that keeps your children on your health plan until they are 26, and Medicaid expansion, must be eliminated.
Why are Van Drew and the Republicans supporting this craziness?
Simple. Donald Trump told them to do it.
Imagine not having health care because you have diabetes. Imagine your children being thrown off your health plan when they become 19.
It is going to happen because people like Van Drew are letting Trump do it.
There are many things we, as citizens, can't control. One thing we can control is how we vote.
Do not allow Van Drew and his party to take away your health care. Send a message and vote to protect your health care.