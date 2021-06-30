To the Editor:
What is happening in America? On every side, we are bombarded by "cancel culture" and radical, left-wing ideology that attacks the very foundation of common sense!
Let me give you some examples. First, I recently watched a Senate congressional subcommittee interview two officials from the Department of Health and Human Services. What I saw was beyond belief! These two individuals sat there and tried to explain and justify the belief that a person who gives birth is not a "mother," but is instead a "birthing person" and the "father is not that, but is a "donor person..." Both absolutely refused to utter the words mother or father... The reason for this new terminology is because the old terminology is "sexist!" It denotes gender! Are you kidding me? I defy anyone on this planet to produce any living mammal where the female of the species is not the one giving birth!
Mothering a child is sexist because it denotes that the mother is female! How absolutely absurd is this? Yet, we are expected to accept this as the "new normal."
I remind you this is not the brainchild of some abstract hippie commune out of Woodstock! These are officials of the U.S. government! Officials whom, in my opinion, are mentally incompetent to hold office! What in the world are we doing?
Another issue that I wish to address is education! I recently watched via the internet a school board meeting in Louden County, Virginia. Parents were livid! Parents attending the meeting addressed the board concerning the new "required reading" for middle school students. Sixth, seventh, and eighth-grade textbooks were the topic at hand... Parents read aloud from their children's textbooks. I will not repeat here, nor would this paper reprint the text. I sat in disbelief as I listened to what parents read. It was nothing short of pornography! An explicit, detailed description of sexual activity!
These were not "health class" textbooks, but rather "literature" required reading. Mark Twain's writing was required reading when I was in high school and later banned as racist for containing the N-word, yet these books used explicit words like they were, "Hello..."
I will not defend the writings of Mark Twain, but give me a break, people... This is way over the line! Sadly, most local school boards have no say in this matter... This is often mandated by state and federal agencies... If your school district accepts state or federal funding, you teach what they tell you to teach! It will be coming soon to your child's school if it's not already there!
Another issue is the new critical race theory, which, in part, is designed to alter our very history. Did you know that our ancestors did not fight a revolution over freedom, taxation, and such, as we were taught? No, that is not what happened at all! The "truth" we are now to learn is that the 13 colonies declared independence and fought a revolution because King George/England outlawed slavery in British-controlled lands. The colonies wanted to keep slavery. This is the "new history" we are to teach our children...
Admittedly, slavery is and always has been an abomination to any civilization. I don't care which side of the aisle you are on; this is getting to be too much to swallow for Americans!
You can research this if you like and find everything I have stated herein is exactly what is happening around us! Don't sit back and think your children are in good hands at school. They are being indoctrinated... by fools!