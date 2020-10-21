To the Editor:
This is a message I wanted to write since it speaks volumes of what is at stake in this election.
The moment someone says I can't believe you are voting for Trump, I simply say I'm not voting for Trump, but I'm voting for the First Amendment and freedom of speech. I'm voting for the Second Amendment and my right to defend my life and my family.
I'm voting for the next Supreme Court justice to protect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. I'm voting for the continued growth of my retirement 401K and the stock market.
I'm voting for a return of our troops from foreign countries and an end to America's involvement in foreign conflicts. I'm voting for the Electoral College and the Republic in which we live.
I'm voting for the police to be respected and to ensure law and order. I'm voting for the continued appointment of federal judges who respect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
I'm voting for our jobs to remain in America and not be outsourced to China, Mexico, and other foreign countries. I'm voting for secure borders and legal immigration.
I'm voting for the military and the veterans who fought for this country and who gave the American people their freedoms. I'm voting for the unborn babies who have a right to live.
I'm voting for the continued peace progress in the Middle East and in support of Israel. I'm voting against human/child trafficking.
I'm voting for freedom of religion. I am voting for the American flag and our anthem that are being disrespected by the Democratic Party.
I'm voting for the right to speak my opinion and not be censored by Twitter or Facebook. I'm not just voting for one person; I'm voting for the future of my country. As a grandparent, I'm voting for my children and grandchildren to ensure their freedoms and their future.
The Democrats want to take us on the road to socialism and communism. We can't let that happen. What are you voting for?