To the Editor:

It was 6:30 a.m. and completely still. There was no wind and no sound of a car traveling along Route 9.

I was sitting at the picnic table, enjoying my first cup of coffee, when a flock of Canada geese flew overhead. They glided through the air just above the treetops in a perfect 'v' formation with the leader honking softly at the point.

I could hear the rustle of their feathers as their wings beat. It was magical. For the first time in what seemed to be an eternity, I felt joy.

I’m unable to explain why I had such a strong, emotional reaction to an event that occurs quite frequently, in South Jersey - the migration of a bird species that, in fact, some people decree a nuisance.

Maybe it was just the coffee causing my neurons to ping around my brain in hyper drive. Maybe it was the foreign feeling of hope I felt at witnessing this beautiful miracle of nature while sitting in my backyard at precisely the right time.

After all, if it wasn’t for the huge spider perched on a web on the front porch, I would not have been sitting in the backyard pondering the meaning of life... what to have for breakfast, yogurt with granola or chocolate chip cookies that pair so deliciously with a hot cup of coffee.

Whatever the reason, I am thankful for that small moment of time that transported me away from the chaos that is life right now. A small moment of time that made me pause and experience something other than the harsh, anxiety-filled reality that is today. A small moment of time laced with a whisper of joy and hope.

