To the Editor:
The thought of Amy Kennedy being characterized as an elitist is completely laughable. Those of us who are lucky enough to know Amy know that this is the furthest from the truth. For those who don’t know her personally, spending five minutes with her would change your mind.
Amy is the daughter of two local schoolteachers. She dreamed of being a teacher herself, as a child, and would eventually make her dream come true by working in the public school system for over 10 years.
Amy continues to champion causes that she cares deeply about - mental health and education. Even with all the hubbub surrounding the Kennedy last name, she remains a South Jersey resident, committed to raising her family here and helping people. She remains steadfastly Amy.
While Jeff Van Drew is trying to convince you that Amy is an elitist, he’s making his staged personal appearances in his fancy designer suits with his famous four-point white pocket square.
Amy’s running around all of the Second Congressional District, getting to really know the people, and listening to them, with her whole family in tow, dressing like the person she’s always been - a teacher and an advocate.