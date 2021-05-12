Letters to the Editor 2019

I am currently in the Cape May County jail and have been for six months all of which there has been no church or bible study (reason being Covid) but it’s OK for cops, nurses, and IT guys to come in and out but not a priest. This sounds insane to me. 

After much letter writing and slip dropping, I finally got the jail to say that we can have video conferencing for church. Internal Affairs OK’d it.  

I need a church to reach out to the jail and set it up. Please help. 

