Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

I am so tired of Woke, Cancel Culture, Political Correctness, etc.  

If you don't like a book don't read it, if you don't like a movie or TV program don't watch it, if you don't like Mother's Day or Father's Day don't celebrate.  

I can go on and on but what made me write this letter was someone condemned "Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs" because the prince did not ask Snow White's permission to kiss her. It's a fairy tale. 

