Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

Regarding Mayor Pagliughi's recent overnight closing of Avalon's beach and boardwalk, as reported July 14, his blaming of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy for 'destruction of effective enforcement of laws pertaining to juveniles' is absurd and breathtakingly partisan.  

Enforcement starts at the local level. Do Avalon police really have their hands tied by the governor, so as not to enforce local ordinances?  

As restrictive as Avalon is in so many ways, this might be easy to enforce. I would ask the mayor to cite specifically the laws regarding juvenile behavior destroyed by the governor. 

