Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

On Monday, May 24, 2021, Gary Playford, an apparent official code enforcement officer for Lower Township visited the home of County Commission candidate Joseph Saeger.  

I wrote, “apparent,” because he was unable or unwilling to provide either identification or proof of authority beyond the fact that he was driving a Township vehicle.  

After Mr. Playford and Mr. Saeger argued some, a Lower Township Policeman determined that no enforcement action was needed.  

Is it true that Lower Township issues neither badges nor identification nor credentials to those who represent it in the community? That does not sound appropriate. 

