To the Editor:
Socialists have made such tremendous inroads into government and society over the last 10 years that the percentage of US Senators and Congressman who lean socialist is astonishing. Socialism is just the next step to Government Contract – Communism.
The Chinese Communist Party has infiltrated government, businesses, universities, high tech and social media. They weighed in on the 2020 election as well. Yet our nation seems to be continuing vulnerable to allowing Chinese expansion and acceptance of liberal socialist lead advances. Few push back. With Trump gone the flood gates will open for an onslaught of those “progressives” that got Biden to win. There is a fearful dark day before us. We are at war with China on so many fronts. Their aggression is bold and arrogant. There is no pretense. They seek to rule the world under their Communist Chinese dictatorship.