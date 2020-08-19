Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To the Editor:

I live in Avalon, and my background is over 38 years working for a Pennsylvania-based power company. My department dealt with maintaining electric service and restoring it after interruptions.

Be aware that your electric bill is meant to ensure service reliability. That is why I was in favor of the steel 69 kilovolt lines coming into Avalon, as well as the upgrading of the substation.

Having said that, the recent performance of the distribution system was dismal. Was the cause poor construction, bad engineering, or faulty restoration directions? The same areas, in Avalon, went off day after day for extended periods of time.

The people of Avalon deserve an explanation of why it happened and how it will be prevented from happening again. Atlantic City Electric should explain either by publication in local papers, addressing Avalon Borough Council, or letters to the consumers.

Tags

Introducing 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.