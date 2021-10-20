Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

The gubernatorial election shows some of the same, old, GOP made-up issues now pushed by Jack Ciattarelli. We know what his tv ads note of the mournful state he sees in New Jersey, but we don’t see what he would do to correct his bad vision of things.  

With Gov. Murphy, we have a track record of what has been done. Let’s stipulate that New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the U.S. It also has one of the highest property values in the U.S.  

Those taxes provide services for things that those who sell out here and go south soon find out aren’t there except for an extra cost, like garbage pickup and snow plowing where it happens.  

Jack needs to come clean. Political garbage doesn’t help. The repeated reframe that people are leaving because of high taxes, well, I don’t know anyone that has. I’ve heard this quote in every election since I moved here in 1960. When it comes to knowledge, Jack, you don’t know Jack. 

