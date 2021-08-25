Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

Sixty-one years ago, in 1960, the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol (SICBP) doubles crew of Hugh Bowen and Dale Bonsall placed first in the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships.  

Since then, Sea Isle hasn’t had a boat, singles or doubles, with a first-place finish in the prestigious South Jerseys.  

That fact finally changed Aug. 13. SICBP singles rower Danny Rogers won the South Jerseys - the first South Jersey singles victory ever.  

As a 16-year member of SICBP, I am very proud that Sea Isle has broken its own “glass ceiling” for the singles row in the SJs. It was also great, but not surprising, to see his fellow Sea Isle guards celebrate his victory with huge enthusiasm. 

ED. NOTE: The author is a former Sea Isle City Beach Patrol captain. 

