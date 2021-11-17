Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To the Editor: 

Government exists to correct problems. There is a potential solution to a problem facing 48 million disabled U.S. citizens. It can be corrected.

Statistics show there are one in five people - 16 million - with some form of disability; there are also one in 10 people, or 32.9 million, with a severe disability. This number is a large part of our population of just over 329 million.

While the disabilities affect those with them, they also impact the families and friends who give lifetime care to the affected disabled.

The government could create and offer guaranteed lifetime continued child care coverage, or CCCC. This would lessen the care burden on the disabled. Seems like a worthwhile decision.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.