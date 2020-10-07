To the Editor:
Last week, I fell and broke my hip. Thank you to the gentle Stone Harbor police and EMTs who carefully lifted me and comforted me on the way to the hospital.
I spent four nights in Cape Regional Medical Center. The first two nights in the emergency room, I heard those constantly in-demand doctors and nurses react with speed, efficiency, professionalism, and kindness. I heard an end-of-life situation where everyone on the team performed every possible life-saving measure while respecting the dignity of their patient.
My assigned surgeon, Dr. Susan Harding, a University of Pennsylvania trauma surgeon, was recognized by Philadelphia Magazine as a “top doctor.” She asked Dr. Stanley Michael, another outstanding Penn trauma surgeon, to join her in performing my total hip replacement. I couldn’t have asked for better, world-class surgeons.
The physician’s assistants, physical therapists, nurses, aides, pharmacy, dietary, and sanitation staff were, without exception, skilled, selfless, helpful, and compassionate, using positive reinforcement to meet my every need, all day and all night, post-surgery.
Each Cape Regional employee that I met contributed to alleviating my pain and making my stay not only tolerable but pleasant.
Thank you to everyone at Cape Regional. Because you seem to love your job, and do it so well, we, the patients, feel better quicker and are reassured knowing such an outstanding institution is nearby should we every need it.