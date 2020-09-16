To the Editor:
We are retired and have become involved in politics since then. We worked on Jeff Van Drew’s state senate campaign and his congressional campaign two years ago.
When he declared his undying loyalty to Donald Trump, we started looking for a new candidate to support. Van Drew couldn’t even say that what Trump did with Ukraine was wrong let alone vote to impeach him.
We want our elected leaders, both Republican and Democrat, to stand up to abuses of power, not pledge undying loyalty. In evaluating the Democratic candidates in the primary we decided on Amy Kennedy.
Amy was born and raised in the district and, as a teacher, has an in-depth understanding of many of the issues we face. From the mental health and addiction crisis to protecting the Jersey shore and creating South Jersey jobs, Amy’s positions are what we need in Washington.
During the early days of the pandemic, Amy had her volunteers reach out to senior citizens just to see how they were doing and if they needed any assistance. As some of those volunteers, we found this experience very rewarding.
Amy truly wants to help people, which is a refreshing concept given how the president and his congressional allies just want to divide the country often on racial and economic lines.
After Amy won the primary, we were very surprised to receive a call from her, thanking us for volunteering for her campaign. Amy often joins calls with the volunteers to listen to them and get firsthand what constituents are saying. This is the type of representative we need in Congress.
She will provide a great moral compass and return political power to the people where it belongs.